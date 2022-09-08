Bill filed to allow NMTI to benefit from ETC

Share











Sen. Justo S. Quitugua (R-Saipan) has introduced a bill that will include the Northern Marianas Technical Institute as a qualified educational institution to benefit from the education tax credit.

Quitugua stated in the bill that NMTI, as a private entity, is included in a statute as a qualified educational institution and was able to benefit from the education tax credit.

Quitugua, however, said Public Law 20-92 established the NMTI, as a government entity, requires the need to specifically include the NMTI to qualify and benefit from the education tax credit.

The senator’s Senate Bill 22-78 will amend Title 4, Division 1, Chapter 2, Section 1205 of the Commonwealth Code to include NMTI as an educational institution to benefit from the education tax credit.

Under the Commonwealth Code, qualified educational institution refers to the Public School System, Northern Marianas College, an educational institution located in the CNMI which has been issued a letter of determination granting tax-except status, Commonwealth Museum of History and Culture, Northern Mariana Islands Council for the Humanities, Joeten-Kiyu Public Library, Northern Marianas Trade Institute, and Northern Marianas Sports Association.



