NMI returns to COVID Community Level Low

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. and the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force said the CNMI is currently in COVID-19 Community Level Low.

As of Sept. 7, 2022, there are zero individuals hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.

From Aug. 28 to Sept. 3, 2022, CHCC and the task force confirmed there was one new hospitalization related to COVID-19

In addition 27 additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3, 2022, bringing the CNMI total to 13,147 cases. Of the 27 cases recently identified:

-3 on Aug. 28, 2022

-13 on Aug. 29, 2022 (1 on Tinian)

-5 on Aug. 30, 2022

-4 on Aug. 31, 2022

-1 on Sept. 2, 2022

-1 on Sept. 3, 2022

As of Sept. 2, 2022, a total of 24,769 COVID-19 additional/booster vaccine shots have been administered; of the eligible population, 53.8% have received an additional dose.

CHCC and the task force also said 893 COVID-19 tests were conducted from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3, 2022:

-35 on Aug. 28, 2022

-433 on Aug. 29, 2022

-209 on Aug. 30, 2022

-87 on Aug. 31, 2022

-61 on Sept. 1, 2022

-38 on Sept. 2, 2022

-30 on Sept. 3, 2022

Of the total cases identified, as of Sept. 3, 2022:

-13,096 recoveries

-11 active cases

-40 COVID-19-related deaths

Identified via:

-11,971 community testing

-1,176 travel testing

Guidelines for residents of the CNMI to consider while the islands are in COVID-19 Community Level Low are the following:

-Stay up to date on vaccination, including recommended booster doses.

-Maintain ventilation improvements.

-Avoid contact with people who have suspected or confirmed COVID-19.Follow recommendations for isolation if you have suspected or confirmed COVID-19.

-Follow the recommendations for what to do if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19.

-If you are at high risk of getting very sick, talk with a healthcare provider about additional prevention actions.

Residents of the CNMI who test positive for COVID-19 may be eligible for treatment by calling (670) 234-8950, ext. 5068, or reporting their positive test result online at www.staysafecnmi.com/self-reporting as soon as possible after testing positive. (PR)