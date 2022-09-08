NMI returns to COVID Community Level Low
Tag: NMI
The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. and the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force said the CNMI is currently in COVID-19 Community Level Low.
As of Sept. 7, 2022, there are zero individuals hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.
From Aug. 28 to Sept. 3, 2022, CHCC and the task force confirmed there was one new hospitalization related to COVID-19
In addition 27 additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3, 2022, bringing the CNMI total to 13,147 cases. Of the 27 cases recently identified:
-3 on Aug. 28, 2022
-13 on Aug. 29, 2022 (1 on Tinian)
-5 on Aug. 30, 2022
-4 on Aug. 31, 2022
-1 on Sept. 2, 2022
-1 on Sept. 3, 2022
As of Sept. 2, 2022, a total of 24,769 COVID-19 additional/booster vaccine shots have been administered; of the eligible population, 53.8% have received an additional dose.
CHCC and the task force also said 893 COVID-19 tests were conducted from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3, 2022:
-35 on Aug. 28, 2022
-433 on Aug. 29, 2022
-209 on Aug. 30, 2022
-87 on Aug. 31, 2022
-61 on Sept. 1, 2022
-38 on Sept. 2, 2022
-30 on Sept. 3, 2022
Of the total cases identified, as of Sept. 3, 2022:
-13,096 recoveries
-11 active cases
-40 COVID-19-related deaths
Identified via:
-11,971 community testing
-1,176 travel testing
Guidelines for residents of the CNMI to consider while the islands are in COVID-19 Community Level Low are the following:
-Stay up to date on vaccination, including recommended booster doses.
-Maintain ventilation improvements.
-Avoid contact with people who have suspected or confirmed COVID-19.Follow recommendations for isolation if you have suspected or confirmed COVID-19.
-Follow the recommendations for what to do if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19.
-If you are at high risk of getting very sick, talk with a healthcare provider about additional prevention actions.
Residents of the CNMI who test positive for COVID-19 may be eligible for treatment by calling (670) 234-8950, ext. 5068, or reporting their positive test result online at www.staysafecnmi.com/self-reporting as soon as possible after testing positive. (PR)