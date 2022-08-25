Bill seeks to establish veterans’ preference employment provision

Share











Rep. Vicente C. Camacho (D-Saipan) has introduced a bill that will establish a veterans’ preference employment provision for the CNMI government.

Camacho, who chairs the House of Representatives Federal & Foreign Affairs Committee, is expected to formally introduce his legislation, H.B. 22-112, during a House session tomorrow, Saturday.

Camacho stated in the bill that the CNMI is home to veterans who have honorably served the country.

He said these heroic men and women, along with their families, have endured the hardships that come with military service, such as serving in times of war.

The lawmaker said as a token of the CNMI’s immeasurable gratitude, it is highly appropriate for the government to provide employment preference and opportunities to these deserving veterans and their widows or widowers.

Camacho said it is incumbent on the government to assist veterans with service-connected permanent or total disabilities, and to exercise such permissive preference when appropriate.

He said U.S. federal law provides for veterans’ employment preference.

Camacho said certain states and territories, such as Guam, Florida, California, and others, have exercised their own forms of veterans’ preference.

He said cognizant of such efforts by the different states and territories, it is imperative that the CNMI implement its own form of veterans’ preference.

The bill seeks to amend Title I, Division 8 of the Commonwealth Code by establishing such veterans’ preference employment provision.

Under the legislation, the Office of Personnel Management shall promulgate regulations to implement veterans’ preference in examination for the civil service for preference-eligible veterans and family members.