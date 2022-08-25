Bill seeks to establish veterans’ preference employment provision

By
|
Posted on Aug 26 2022
Share

Vicente C. Camacho

Rep. Vicente C. Camacho (D-Saipan) has introduced a bill that will establish a veterans’ preference employment provision for the CNMI government.

Camacho, who chairs the House of Representatives Federal & Foreign Affairs Committee, is expected to formally introduce his legislation, H.B. 22-112, during a House session tomorrow, Saturday.

Camacho stated in the bill that the CNMI is home to veterans who have honorably served the country.

He said these heroic men and women, along with their families, have endured the hardships that come with military service, such as serving in times of war.

The lawmaker said as a token of the CNMI’s immeasurable gratitude, it is highly appropriate for the government to provide employment preference and opportunities to these deserving veterans and their widows or widowers.

Camacho said it is incumbent on the government to assist veterans with service-connected permanent or total disabilities, and to exercise such permissive preference when appropriate.

He said U.S. federal law provides for veterans’ employment preference.

Camacho said certain states and territories, such as Guam, Florida, California, and others, have exercised their own forms of veterans’ preference.

He said cognizant of such efforts by the different states and territories, it is imperative that the CNMI implement its own form of veterans’ preference.

The bill seeks to amend Title I, Division 8 of the Commonwealth Code by establishing such veterans’ preference employment provision.

Under the legislation, the Office of Personnel Management shall promulgate regulations to implement veterans’ preference in examination for the civil service for preference-eligible veterans and family members.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

With in-person classes resuming, do you still wear face masks in school or do you still require you child to wear a face mask?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

August 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 23, 2022

Posted On Aug 23 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 17, 2022

Posted On Aug 17 2022

CUC ADVISORIES - August 8, 2022

Posted On Aug 08 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

August 26, 2022, 8:58 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 82%
wind speed: 1 m/s N
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:04 AM
sunset: 6:34 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune