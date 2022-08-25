GCC groundbreaking for Student Center Concrete Canopy

By
|
Posted on Aug 26 2022

Tag:
Share

Dignitaries do the ceremonial shoveling of sand in the groundbreaking for Guam Community College’s Student Center Concrete Canopy. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS)

Guam Community College held the groundbreaking for the Student Center Concrete Canopy at the Student Square, in front of the Student Center, Building 5000. The 4,300 square foot concrete canopy would now provide students with a large covered outdoor space to meet or just take a break between classes. There will also be uncovered spaces so students can take in the sun as well. This is the second groundbreaking the college hosted in less than a month for projects that will enhance the experience on GCC students on campus.

“Although this might seem like a small project based on what we have been doing over the past several years, it sure will have a big impact on our students,” stated Dr. Mary Okada, GCC President. “If you have been a student at GCC, you’ll remember the Fall Fest and Spring Fest that our COPSA (Council on Postsecondary Student Affairs) leaders’ coordinate. This new canopy will support those activities.”

The ceremony also honored GCC Center for Student Involvement employees that have built the foundation of student support. “I really want to recognize individuals that have been the heart and the soul of COPSA for many years. We remember Barbara Leon Guerrero. We remember Donnie Lizama. We remember Latisha Leon Guerrero. All whom have passed that have really built the infrastructure and the support for our students,” Okada added.

The concrete canopy was designed by Taniguchi Ruth Makio Architects (TRMA) and BME & Sons was awarded the construction project. Total cost for the project is $1,351,597.03 and is funded through approved CARES Act funding.

Okada shared an upcoming ribbon cutting ceremony in the next few months at the campus for the next completed construction project. “The past 15 years….and counting…. have been truly amazing in terms of the support that you (GCC Board of Trustees and Foundation Board of Governors) have given us to build our capacity. I promise you though…. this will not be the end,” she said. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – June 6, 2022

Posted On Jun 06 2022
, By
0

GCC launches search for mascot

Posted On Apr 29 2022
, By
Community
0

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – April 20, 2022

Posted On Apr 20 2022
, By
APIA
0

APIA awards $5,000 in scholarships to 2 GCC students

Posted On Mar 16 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

With in-person classes resuming, do you still wear face masks in school or do you still require you child to wear a face mask?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

August 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 23, 2022

Posted On Aug 23 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 17, 2022

Posted On Aug 17 2022

CUC ADVISORIES - August 8, 2022

Posted On Aug 08 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

August 26, 2022, 8:58 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 82%
wind speed: 1 m/s N
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:04 AM
sunset: 6:34 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune