GCC groundbreaking for Student Center Concrete Canopy

Guam Community College held the groundbreaking for the Student Center Concrete Canopy at the Student Square, in front of the Student Center, Building 5000. The 4,300 square foot concrete canopy would now provide students with a large covered outdoor space to meet or just take a break between classes. There will also be uncovered spaces so students can take in the sun as well. This is the second groundbreaking the college hosted in less than a month for projects that will enhance the experience on GCC students on campus.

“Although this might seem like a small project based on what we have been doing over the past several years, it sure will have a big impact on our students,” stated Dr. Mary Okada, GCC President. “If you have been a student at GCC, you’ll remember the Fall Fest and Spring Fest that our COPSA (Council on Postsecondary Student Affairs) leaders’ coordinate. This new canopy will support those activities.”

The ceremony also honored GCC Center for Student Involvement employees that have built the foundation of student support. “I really want to recognize individuals that have been the heart and the soul of COPSA for many years. We remember Barbara Leon Guerrero. We remember Donnie Lizama. We remember Latisha Leon Guerrero. All whom have passed that have really built the infrastructure and the support for our students,” Okada added.

The concrete canopy was designed by Taniguchi Ruth Makio Architects (TRMA) and BME & Sons was awarded the construction project. Total cost for the project is $1,351,597.03 and is funded through approved CARES Act funding.

Okada shared an upcoming ribbon cutting ceremony in the next few months at the campus for the next completed construction project. “The past 15 years….and counting…. have been truly amazing in terms of the support that you (GCC Board of Trustees and Foundation Board of Governors) have given us to build our capacity. I promise you though…. this will not be the end,” she said. (PR)