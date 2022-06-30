Bill that allocates $430K to mayor’s office, Kagman project vetoed

By
|
Posted on Jul 01 2022
Then-acting governor Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian) vetoed a local bill that would appropriate a total of $430,000 in unobligated funds collected from the casino license fee paid by Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC.

Hofschneider informed House Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan) and Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation chairman Sen. Vinnie F. Sablan (R-Saipan) Friday that he vetoed House Local Bill 22-31, which was passed by the SNILD last June 3.

The appropriation bill, authored by Rep. Corina L. Magofna (Ind-Saipan), would have appropriated $350,000 to the Mayor of Saipan for his operations, and $80,000 to the Kagman Watershed project.

Hofschneider

Magofna described Hofschneider’s action as “unfortunate.”

Magofna said Tuesday that the Mayor’s Office could use the $350,000 for its operations, while the Department of Lands and Natural Resources likewise can use the $80,000 to help with its Kagman Watershed Project.

In vetoing the bill, Hofschneider reiterated Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ recommendation and strongly advised SNILD that the $350,000 be appropriated instead to support the Saipan Higher Education Financial Assistance office so that the CNMI may continue to invest in the future of its students.

Magofna

Last April 14, Torres line-item vetoed House Local Bill 22-27,S1,D1, unobligating funds that had been appropriated to the Saipan Mayor’s Office and for the ongoing Kagman Watershed Project.

Hofschneider encouraged Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang to maximize the available American Rescue Plan Act funding already alloted to his office for its operational needs.

He said this bill also proposed to appropriate $80,000 for the ongoing Kagman Watershed Project.

“I have disapproved of this legislation with this critical project’s substantial needs in mind following assurances provided by correlating departments and agencies that this project will be prioritized and provided with adequate and related federal funding assistance within the coming months,” Hofschneider said.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
