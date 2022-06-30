‘Young team performed amazingly’

By
|
Posted on Jul 01 2022
Share

The CNMI National Athletics Team for the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022 pose for a group photo after the opening ceremony last June 17 at the Oleai Sports Complex. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Going up against Olympians and some of the fastest and strongest track and field athletes of the region, the CNMI National Athletics Team managed to squirrel away two silver and two bronze medals in the five-day competition of the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022.

And national coach Dr. Ron Snyder couldn’t be more proud of how his wards performed in the 11th staging of the quadrennial event, which for some of them was their first regional competition.

“I am very happy with the team’s performance in the Games. We are a very young team but they performed amazingly. I am very proud of them.”

For the record, Orrin Pharmin gave the Team NMI its first medal of the Games when he took home the silver in the octathlon in Day 2 of competitions at the Oleai track &  field. The next day, Denise Myers struck silver in the 3,000m steeplechase followed by Casey Cruz, Kina Rangamar, Maria Quitugua, and Zarina Sapong bagging a bronze in the women’s 4x100m relay. The team’s last medal of the Games came when Dennis Borja also earned a bronze in the 2.56-kg shotput.

“I am really impressed with the team as a whole. They put their all into the competition and it shows in their improvement and the number of personal bests they achieved,” said Snyder.

 The Saipan International School headmaster said he was almost in awe every day when he came to the Oleai Sports Complex seeing the world-class athlete assembled at the athletics venue of the Games.

“It was incredible seeing the caliber of athletes descending on the Oleai Sports Complex. There were world class runners, jumpers. and throwers on our home track. It was humbling and inspiring at the same time.”

Snyder also applauded the Pacific Mini Games Organizing Committee for preparing the islands’ sports venues for one of the biggest sports events the CNMI has ever hosted in its history.

“The island looked amazing. The Games were very well-run, the athletes and spectators were all impressed and it could not have happened without the huge cadre of volunteers and officials that we had. They were amazing and I am especially grateful for their service.”

He also extended his thanks to the Oceania Athletics Association and Northern Marianas Athletics for the precision they conducted the athletics event of the Games.

“It was a superb display of organization and our athletes certainly benefited,” he said.

Aside from Pharmin, Myers, Borja, and the CNMI’s women’s 4x100m relay team, the rest of the 23-person CNMI National Athletics Team include Rex Pixley (5,000m, 1,500m), Sildrey Veloria (5,000m, 1,500m, steeplechase), Lyle Andrew (discus), Michael Rodgers (100m, 200m, 400m), Theodore Rodgers (100m, 200m, 400m), Charles McDonald (200m), Tiana Cabrera (5,000, 1,500m), Liamwar Rangamar (javelin), Michael Mancao (800m, 1,500m, steeplechase), Tania Tan (5,000m, 10K, and half marathon), Alexander Camacho (long jump, 100m), Richard Ogumoro (shotput), Zyrus Bata (800m, steeplechase), Kaitlyn Chavez (800m, steeplechase), Cheraline Epity (shotput, discus, javelin), Mark Mapeso (shotput, discus), and Anthony Borja (shotput, discus).

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest, how would you rate your level of satisfaction in the quality of the livestream of any of the games in the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2022

TAGA PLUS

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 29, 2022

Posted On Jun 29 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 27, 2022

Posted On Jun 27 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 14, 2022

Posted On Jun 14 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

July 1, 2022, 10:08 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 5:51 AM
sunset: 6:51 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune