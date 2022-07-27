Bill that honors retired U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Atalig is now law

Santos informs Rota mayor, Education commissioner of a need to prepare a plan for unveiling ceremony
Posted on Jul 28 2022
The Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps building at the Rita H. Inos Junior/Senior High School in Liyo, Rota, will be renamed as the Sgt. Maj. Herman Manglona Atalig JROTC Building, soon after Gov. Ralph DLG Torres signed into law a local bill that enacts the name change.

Torres informed Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian), and Rota Legislative Delegation co-chairs Rep. Donald M. Manglona (Ind-Rota) and Sen. Teresita A. Santos (Ind-Rota) that he signed Senate Local Bill 22-13, D1, into Rota Local Law 22-10 last Monday. The new law recognizes Atalig’s “untiring and outstanding contributions to the Public School System and to the people of the Commonwealth.”

The Rota Legislative Delegation unanimously passed the local bill, which Santos had authored, last July 1.

Santos said yesterday that she wrote Tuesday to Rota Mayor Efraim M. Atalig and Education Commissioner Dr. Alfred B. Ada about Torres’ enactment of the local law.

Santos said that under the new law, the Rota mayor, in coordination with the Public School System, shall prepare a plan of dedication within 60 days from the effective date of this Act.

Santos said she and the RHI Junior/Senior High School principal briefly discussed a tentative date to ensure that the students’ instructional hours are not interrupted.

Santos said the principal recommended to have the ribbon-cutting and unveiling of the newly named building during their flag ceremony that takes place every first Monday of the month.

The principal has tentatively scheduled the unveiling ceremony for Oct. 4, 2022.

Santos informed Atalig and Ada that the Rota delegation looks forward to participating in this special occasion.

Santos said Atalig served in the U.S. Army with valor and distinction and returned home to contribute to the quality of life of children by becoming the senior army instructor for the RHI JROTC Program.
At present, Atalig is an active member of the 17th CNMI State Board of Education.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
