PhD candidate from NMI awarded $10K scholarship

By
|
Posted on Jul 28 2022

Tag:
Share

Hawaii Gov. David Y. Ige presents Rica Ann Dela Cruz with the Robert Murakami Scholarship on July 20, 2022. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

A doctoral candidate from the CNMI was recently awarded the 2022 Robert Murakami Scholarship, which is worth $10,000, in recognition of her “outstanding academic achievement, excellent character, and potential for combining professional endeavors with community service in Hawai‘i.”

Hawaii Gov. David Y. Ige announced the award of the grant to CNMI-born Rica Ann Dela Cruz in a post on his official Facebook page. The $10,000 Robert Murakami Scholarship is for the 2022-2023 academic school year and was awarded on July 20, 2022.

Dela Cruz currently resides in Honolulu where she is seeking a Ph.D. in Public Health at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Dela Cruz obtained her bachelor’s degree from Bryn Mawr College in 2010 and her Master of Public Health from the University of California Los Angeles in 2016.

Upon receiving a Ph.D., Dela Cruz desires to help improve the health of residents in the CNMI and the rest of Micronesia through sharing her knowledge and inspiring more research. Her mission is to “expand cross-sectoral capacity building and also conduct community-based research that would produce culturally-tailored interventions and introduce evidence-based health policies” for those who are underserved in the Micronesia region.

The Robert Murakami Scholarship, also known as the Hawai’i Veterans Memorial Fund, was named after one of the founders of the fund, attorney Robert K. Murakami, and was chartered and endorsed by Hawaii Gov. Ingram Stainback in 1945.

Chrystal Marino | Correspondents | Correspondents
A correspondent for Saipan Tribune, Chrystal Marino enjoys travelling, writing and meeting new people. When she is not writing, she finds ways to be involved in the community. She currently covers community beats. For any community news stories reach out to her at chrystal_marino@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

Kilili says he does not condone noncitizens in NMI crossing to Guam

Posted On Jul 22 2022
, By
SBDC
0

NMI small biz owners learn ABCs of how to become HUBZone-certified

Posted On Jul 21 2022
, By
0

Chickenpox cases in NMI up

Posted On Jul 13 2022
, By
0

25-cent gas price rollback billed as NMI’s biggest yet

Posted On Jul 08 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Have you personally experienced an instance when you are unable to buy a specific product or item in CNMI stores because of a supply shortage issue?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2022

TAGA PLUS

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – July 18, 2022

Posted On Jul 18 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – July 15, 2022

Posted On Jul 15 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – July 4, 2022

Posted On Jul 04 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

July 28, 2022, 5:42 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 3 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 5:59 AM
sunset: 6:49 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune