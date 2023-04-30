Bill that re-appropriates $62,515 for Tinian is vetoed

Share











Citing insufficient funds, Gov. Arnold I. Palacios has vetoed a House of Representatives local bill that would re-appropriate a combined $62,518 for Tinian.

Palacios informed Tinian and Aguiguan Legislative Delegation chair Sen. Karl R. King-Nabors (R-Tinian) and House of Representatives Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan) that the Department of Finance informed him that insufficient funds exist to cover the appropriation in House Local Bill 23-06, D1, as of April 10, 2023.

The bill was passed by the Tinian and Aguiguan Legislative Delegation to re-appropriate what appears to be fund balances from various projects/funding items appropriated by earlier local laws for expenditures: $40,000 to the mayor for personnel and operations costs, $20,018 to the mayor’s discretionary fund, and $2,500 to the Tinian Athletic Sports Association.

Rep. Patrick H. San Nicolas (R-Tinian) introduced the bill last March 9. The delegation passed it on first and final reading last March 20.

Last January, Palacios vetoed House Local Bill 22-44, D1, citing insufficient funds. The bill sought to appropriate to Tinian $344,000 from revenues collected from poker fees on the island.