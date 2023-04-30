NMC students inducted to Sigma Beta Delta honor society

By
|
Posted on May 01 2023

Tag: ,
Share

The newly-inducted members of the Sigma Beta Delta honor society at Northern Marianas College. (NMC)

Twenty-two Northern Marianas College School of Business students were recently inducted to the Sigma Beta Delta international honor society in an installation ceremony at the Pacific Islands Club Saipan on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

“Being inducted into the Sigma Beta Delta international honor society is a remarkable achievement, and I am thrilled to see our business students being recognized for their hard work and dedication,” said Galvin Deleon Guerrero, Ed.D., president of Northern Marianas College. “Their success brings great pride to our campus community and showcases the exceptional academic talent within the Proa tribe.”

The Sigma Beta Delta honor society was established as an international organization in 1994 to provide an opportunity for faculty at institutions with regional accreditation to confer on their business, management, and administration students’ international recognition for their outstanding academic achievements.

Sigma Beta Delta honor society also encourages and promotes aspirations toward personal and professional improvement and a life distinguished by honorable service. Through June 30, 2017, Sigma Beta Delta had installed over 450 chapters in 48 states and internationally while inducting 100,000 members worldwide to honor their high academic achievement in business, management and administration.

Student business majors who rank in the Top 20% of the undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral classes at schools with chapters of Sigma Beta Delta are eligible for invitation to membership in the Society.

The students who were inducted into the NMC chapter of Sigma Beta Delta include Nadyne Dabu Achas, Junelyn Caabay Carnaje, Xu Lucy Chen, Jessy Kaley Borja Dela Cruz, Maritoni Delos Reyes Duarte, Yuri Fukushi, Kyle Merrill Garcia, Dimitri James Kaipat, Jim Marco Lacsina, Duncan Aaron Laxa, Junnan Li, Nemerlyn Marie Magat, Lauren Gomez Montilla, Jenine Stephanie Perena, Tins Meirull Relevante, Arni Legaspi Salinas, Beah Sarena Sebio, Joseph Viesca Sion, Patcha Meekham Trakulchang, Vincent Kazuo Tudela, Jr., Julia Oksana Yasuda and Jing Zhao.

For more information about the Sigma Beta Delta honor society, contact Geri Hofschneider at (670) 237-6715 or visit marianas.edu. (NMC)

Contributing Author

Related Posts

0

NMC students complete internship with OVR

Posted On Apr 28 2023
, By
0

NMC forms Health Squad to promote holistic wellness

Posted On Apr 26 2023
, By
0

Project PROA to host summer bridge camp for HS students, NMC freshmen

Posted On Apr 25 2023
, By
0

NMC earns nat’l recognition for marketing

Posted On Apr 17 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you agree with the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.’s move to strictly enforce the rule to cut utility services to agencies/groups with large unpaid arrears?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

April 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2023

Posted On Apr 28 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS- April 27, 2023

Posted On Apr 27 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 26, 2023

Posted On Apr 26 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

May 1, 2023, 7:34 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
27°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:54 AM
sunset: 6:34 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune