NMC students inducted to Sigma Beta Delta honor society

Twenty-two Northern Marianas College School of Business students were recently inducted to the Sigma Beta Delta international honor society in an installation ceremony at the Pacific Islands Club Saipan on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

“Being inducted into the Sigma Beta Delta international honor society is a remarkable achievement, and I am thrilled to see our business students being recognized for their hard work and dedication,” said Galvin Deleon Guerrero, Ed.D., president of Northern Marianas College. “Their success brings great pride to our campus community and showcases the exceptional academic talent within the Proa tribe.”

The Sigma Beta Delta honor society was established as an international organization in 1994 to provide an opportunity for faculty at institutions with regional accreditation to confer on their business, management, and administration students’ international recognition for their outstanding academic achievements.

Sigma Beta Delta honor society also encourages and promotes aspirations toward personal and professional improvement and a life distinguished by honorable service. Through June 30, 2017, Sigma Beta Delta had installed over 450 chapters in 48 states and internationally while inducting 100,000 members worldwide to honor their high academic achievement in business, management and administration.

Student business majors who rank in the Top 20% of the undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral classes at schools with chapters of Sigma Beta Delta are eligible for invitation to membership in the Society.

The students who were inducted into the NMC chapter of Sigma Beta Delta include Nadyne Dabu Achas, Junelyn Caabay Carnaje, Xu Lucy Chen, Jessy Kaley Borja Dela Cruz, Maritoni Delos Reyes Duarte, Yuri Fukushi, Kyle Merrill Garcia, Dimitri James Kaipat, Jim Marco Lacsina, Duncan Aaron Laxa, Junnan Li, Nemerlyn Marie Magat, Lauren Gomez Montilla, Jenine Stephanie Perena, Tins Meirull Relevante, Arni Legaspi Salinas, Beah Sarena Sebio, Joseph Viesca Sion, Patcha Meekham Trakulchang, Vincent Kazuo Tudela, Jr., Julia Oksana Yasuda and Jing Zhao.

For more information about the Sigma Beta Delta honor society, contact Geri Hofschneider at (670) 237-6715 or visit marianas.edu. (NMC)