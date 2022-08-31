Billie reclaims Power Puff Girls tiara

Share











Billie Inabo Pangelinan reclaimed the monthly tiara of the Power Puff Girls Class of the 2022 Monster Energy Point Series Race last Sunday at the Cowtown Race Track.

The 13-year-old student from Dandan Middle School was perfect after topping both heats for 50 points. Last month’s winner, Nanako Celis, came in second with 44 points, while Shaniah Alvarez was third with 40 points.

Perhaps unlike other riders last weekend, Pangelinan was happy to do a rain dance before the competition.

“There wasn’t really much difference this time with the race! I was hoping for it to rain so the track could be tacky and muddy for a fun last race of the season. I was just adapting to the track and treating it like practice since they made a change to the track that affected my performance,” she said.

Aboard her trusty Honda CRF150R, Pangelinan said it was nice to win the Power Puff Girls Class anew.

“It honestly feels so nice to reclaim the women’s division as I earned all those placements and went through multiple struggles on my Power Puff heats throughout the season. I feel absolutely wonderful that I was able to make my family proud, my sponsors proud, and my supporters! I knew I couldn’t let them down so I did the best I could!”

In the Mini ATV Class, Franchesca Yumul came out on top with 47 points, followed by Anella Igitol and Theresa Borja with 42 and 38 points, respectively.

Keoni Rosario ruled the Peewee ATV Class with a perfect 50 points. Rockson Cabrera came in second with 44 points followed by Brooklynn Susulin with her 40 points.

Bentley Koshiro was the lone rider in the Peewee I Class and notched 50 points.

In the Peewee II Class, Conan Iakopo was again without peer with 50 points with Keenon Togawa and Kaleb Togawa completing the Top 3 with 44 points and 38 points, respectively.

The results of the rest of the classes in the Marianas Racing Association-organized race will be published in the next issues of Saipan Tribune.