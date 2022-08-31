DOC’s armory room inspected, CCTVs found operational

By
|
Posted on Sep 01 2022

Tag:
Share

Kayla S. Igitol and Ashley Kost

The Commonwealth Election Commission staff, Office of the Public Auditor legal counsel, and representatives of the gubernatorial candidates, inspected Thursday the Department of Corrections’ armory room, where early voting ballots for the Nov. 8 election will be stored.

CEC executive director Kayla S. Igitol reported during CEC board meeting Friday that they found that the closed-circuit television cameras in the armory room are operational.

Igitol also informed the board that they commenced Thursday accepting request for absentee ballots.

With respect to the CCTV issue, the executive director said CEC staff, along with representatives of the gubernatorial candidates and OPA legal counsel Ashley Kost, did a walk-through at DOC at 10am.

She said they were able to inspect the armory room for 10-15 minutes.

“So we were able to do FaceTime where [DOC] Capt. [Manuel] Quitano had my phone in the control room. I was doing FaceTime with Miss Ashley so they were able to see in real time that the cameras, the CCTVs are in operation,” Igitol said.

She said representatives of the gubernatorial candidates were all happy with the inspection and that she also mentioned to them that CEC will do periodic inspection before the Nov. 8 general election comes.

The CEC board agreed to ask DOC to allow an inspection of DOC’s armory room.

The Committee-to-Elect Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and Saipan Mayor David Apatang requested for the inspection as apparently DOC Commissioner Wally Villagomez mentioned during a budget hearing before the House of Representatives that their CCTVs were down.

Palacios is running for governor, with Apatang as his running mate for lieutenant governor, under a unified independent team.

On absentee ballots, Igitol said they commenced accepting request for absentee ballots Thursday, and as of Friday received 143 requests.

She said they are reviewing the requests.

Igitol also disclosed that attorneys Sean Frink and Marcia K. Schultz have confirmed that they are available to act as CEC’s administrative hearing officers for this election.

Igitol said as of Friday morning, there were 18,808 registered voters in the CNMI.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

DOC to gain another 39 officers

Posted On Aug 24 2022
, By
0

CEC board to ask DOC to inspect armory where ballots will be stored

Posted On Aug 17 2022
, By
0

Man accused of assaulting DOC officer

Posted On May 31 2022
, By
0

SBDC, DLNR, DOC meet with farmers about grant program

Posted On Apr 13 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

With in-person classes resuming, do you still wear face masks in school or do you still require you child to wear a face mask?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

August 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 23, 2022

Posted On Aug 23 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 17, 2022

Posted On Aug 17 2022

CUC ADVISORIES - August 8, 2022

Posted On Aug 08 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

September 1, 2022, 6:07 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 1 m/s S
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:29 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune