Billie tops Mini II Class anew

Share











Billie Inabo Pangelinan won her second monthly championship in the Mini II Class of last Sunday’s July 2022 Monster Energy Point Series Race at the Cowtown Race Track.

The 13-year-old student from Dandan Middle School was perfect in both heats to finish with a total of 50 points. Vicente Palacios came in second with 44 points, while Matthew Guerrero was third with 38 points.

Pangelinan said she’s proud that despite the muddy track she was able to persevere and win in the Marianas Racing Association-organized race.

“The race conditions were good! For Minis II, we raced in the rain and in the next heat, the track was really tacky and muddy! They did switch up the lineup cause it was too muddy for the little ones!”

Pangelinan was also relieved that she was able to take first place considering MRA took a break last month to make way for the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022.

“The break did not help, nor made my training worse! It was a very long break and I missed the feeling of race day. It was quite a long break! Although, the break had me so ready and hyped for race day!” she said.

Pangelinan dedicated her July win to his brother and fellow motocross rider Corry Pangelinan and coach Ellery Cruz.

“They helped me throughout both classes—Minis II and Power Puff Girls classes. They pushed me to do my best and ride smart after a minor bike accident. I could not be how I am, as fast as I am right now, without these two men. I’d also like to thank my team, my family, and my sponsors, namely Ericco Racing Team, Pokka/MarPac, and Marianas Native.”

And speaking of the Power Puff Girls Class, Pangelinan finished runner-up to eventual winner Nanako Celis. Both actually finished with 47 points each, but Celis won the second heat to take home the victory. Shaniah Alvarez came in third with 40 points.

Pangelinan took the second-place finish in stride.

“I’m not really affected that I missed first place in the Power Puff Girls Class. Like I said, I did have a small bike accident and it cost me to lose my place in the race. I pushed myself hard enough and took the advice my brother Corry gave me and made it through to second place. Just know that I’ll be ready for the next race! I have only lost three points from the perfect score of 50. I am perfectly fine with a score of 47. I’m just glad to be racing with Team Ericco,” she said.

In the Bog Boys ATV Class, Christian “Hollywood” Camacho was again without peer with his 50 points. Henry Camacho Sr. was runner-up after accumulating 44 points, while Rex Susulin was third with 40 points.

Keoni Rosario, meanwhile, beat all comners in the Peewee ATV Class with 50 points. Second place went to Rockson Cabrera with 44 points, while completing the Top 3 was the 40 points of Brooklynn Susulin.

In the Mini ATV Class, Anella Igitol ruled the roost with 47 points followed by Kassidy Camacho and Kimason Cabrera with 45 points and 42 points, respectively.

The results of the rest of the classes in MRA’s July 2022 Monster Energy Point Series Race will be published in the next issues of Saipan Tribune.