NMI’s COVID-19-related death now at 38

The Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. have confirmed the CNMI’s 38th COVID-19-related death.

In Guam, the Joint Information Center reported that the territory’s 381st COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Aug. 1, 2022. The patient was a 96-year-old male, with no record of vaccination, with underlying health conditions, who tested positive on Aug. 1.

As of Aug. 1, 2022, there are zero individuals hospitalized in the CNMI as a result of COVID-19.

From this report’s period of July 24 – 30, 2022, there were zero new hospitalizations in the CNMI due to COVID-19

From July 24 – 30, 2022, 156 additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI total to 12,732 cases since March 28, 2020.

The CNMI remains at COVID-19 Community Level Medium.

A total of 2,710 COVID-19 tests were conducted July 24 – 30, 2022:

• 114 on July 24, 2022

• 695 on July 25, 2022

• 388 on July 26, 2022

• 145 on July 27, 2022

• 548 on July 28, 2022

• 600 on July 29, 2022

• 220 on July 30, 2022

Of the total cases identified, as of July 30, 2022:

• 12,601 recoveries

• 93 active cases

• 38 COVID-19-related deaths

Identified via

• 11,697 community testing

• 1,035 travel testing

The next report will be around Aug. 8, 2022. (Saipan Tribune/PR)