Billie wins two classes in May race

Share











Billie Inabo Pangelinan was victorious in not one but two classes in the May edition of the 2022 Monster Energy Point Series Race last Sunday at the Cowtown Race Track.

The 13-year-old pocket rocket from Dandan Middle School topped her usual Power Puff Girls Class but also added the Mini II Class in last month’s edition of the Marianas Racing Association competition.

Pangelinan went perfect in the Power Puff Girls Class after winning both heats for 50 points. Nanako Celis came in second on both races for 44 points, while Miyako Celis completed the Top 3 with 38 points.

She was at it again in the Mini II Class, winning for the first time in the division with another perfect run with 50 points. Vicente Palacios came second with 40 points, while third place went to T.J. Ferrer, who also had 40 but trailed Palacios in the second heat.

Pangelinan attributed her victories in the Power Puff Girls and Mini II divisions to some timely coaching.

“I just took the tips my coach Ellery Cruz gave me and used them on the track. I just wanted to have fun!”

She admitted that her success in the Mini II Class last Sunday was a pleasant surprise.

“This is my first time to win Minis II and with perfect scores. I have raced Minis II but only in one heat, receiving only 25 points.”

Pangelinan dedicated her double wins in May to her coach, Ellery Cruz, Team Ericco, Pokka, YCO True Value, Marianas Native, Joeten Motors, Herman’s Bakery, and of course her family.

“They’re my No. 1 supporters!” while adding that she’s also dedicating her victory to fallen heroes of the CNMI on the occasion of Memorial Day.

In the Mini I Class, Jonoah Santos took the checkered flag with 45 points, followed by Harley Susulin and Stanley Iakopo Jr. who came in second and third with 44 points and 43 points, respectively.

Bentley Koshiro ruled the Peewee I Class with a perfect 50 points, while Roseha Untalan came in second with 44 points and Ryan Borja third with 40 points.

In the Peewee II Class, Conan Iakopo topped the division with a perfect 50 points. Keenon Togawa finished second with 44 points, while Kaleb Reyes round out the Top 3 with 40 points.

The results of the Peewee ATV, Mini ATV, Big Boy ATV, Veterans, Novice, Intermediate, and Expert classes will be published in the next issues of Saipan Tribune.