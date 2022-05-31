Water service interruption in Susupe on Friday

Share











There will be a scheduled water service interruption on Friday, June 3, 2022, from 8:30am to 3pm for Commonwealth Utilities Corp. customers in the Judiciary (Guma Hustisia) facility on Tekken Street in Susupe.

The scheduled water service interruption is to allow CUC’s contractor for the Saipan Meter Installation Project to perform water system improvements at the Guma Hustisia. Water service to the affected area will resume soon eafter.

This project is part of the Islandwide Meter Installation Project to provide a more reliable water system to the people of the CNMI. It is funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and aims to address the non-revenue water problems in the CNMI.

For more information, contact the CUC Hotline (236-4333) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/). (PR)