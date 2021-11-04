Bishop Ryan conquers Chicago Marathon

Share











Bishop Ryan Jimenez successfully completed the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon last Oct. 10 in the Windy City. He and Diocese of Chalan Kanoa social media specialist Rommel Buenaflor ran side-by-side and completed the grueling 26.2-mile course in 5:57.

The 49-year-old native of Siquijor, Philippines said his favorite part of the Chicago Marathon was the warmth of the people of Chicago who welcomed and encouraged them every step of the way.

“I really enjoyed the Chicago Marathon. People in the Midwest are just warm. The locals really came out of their way to greet you. I really felt the sense of community perhaps because they’re just coming out of the pandemic. They support you and encourage you to finish,” said Bishop Ryan.

What made the Chicago Marathon also memorable for Bishop Ryan and Buenaflor was how they inspired people simply by the T-shirts they wore the entire race. The T-shirts were designed by Buenaflor and had Philippians 4:13 on the back that read: “I can do all things through Christ which strengthen me.”

“While running there were a lot of fellow runners that thanked us for that passage. For me as a priest without me telling them that I’m a priest it’s a way of evangelizing without preaching. We met a woman who was running her 10th marathon and she approached us and told us ‘this is our 10th marathon and we’re really having a hard time but when I saw the back of your shirt we were encouraged. Some also said ‘amen’ and ‘thank you,’” said Bishop Ryan.

His training for the Chicago Marathon actually didn’t have an auspicious start as his busy schedule precluded him from really training as much as he wanted to. In fact, the most he ran before the actual race was 18 miles.

That didn’t stop him from completing the race though. “Once I commit to something, I want to see it through the end. Even if I have to crawl to the finish line. In the Chicago Marathon I had cramps also but it never dawned on me to give up.”

Joining the Chicago Marathon didn’t just came on a whim for the head of the Catholic faithful in the CNMI, as he got into marathons soon after he was ordained as a bishop in 2016.

“Robert Torres and Lynn Tenorio encouraged me to join the Honolulu Marathon. So that was my first marathon. After Honolulu, I was already hooked and in 2017 I joined the New York Marathon and that’s when Rommel really helped me train. In 2019, my third marathon was the Le Marathon Des Chateux Du Medoc in Bordeaux, France and it also coincided with my sister’s wedding so it was also a vacation as well,” he said.

Bishop Ryan and Buenaflor were supposed to run the 2020 Berlin Marathon last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the event.

The commitment to running and physical fitness is also borne out of his dedication to winning his personal battle against type 2 diabetes.

“To this day, I’m a diabetic. I’ve been a diabetic since 2005. My doctor is really glad about me doing marathons but he won’t let me get off my medication because Christmas is coming up… I grew up eating rice and since becoming a priest, I’ve always been invited to a lot of get-togethers that always involves feasts. The goal is to be more consistent in my running lifestyle.”

For Bishop Ryan, running is not only a means to become fit or healthy, as it’s also a time where he can clear his mind.

“It’s really good for meditation and is also spiritual for me. Running is a time for yourself. We also live in such a beautiful island, Beach Road and the road going to Marpi especially are nice run routes.”

Next stop for Bishop Ryan is the London Marathon in 2022. “Before the Chicago Marathon I kind of told Rommel that I think this will be my last marathon, but after I said we should sign up for more.”