Getting tested for COVID-19 does not mean you won’t get infected.

This was made clear during a virtual news briefing Wednesday, with both Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. chief executive officer Esther L. Muña and regional epidemiologist Stephanie Kern-Allely emphasizing that COVID-19 testing is not a preventative measure, adding that CHCC has been concerned with individuals not staying put and quarantining while waiting for their test results.

Muña said that lining up for community-based testing followed by going out and about in the community before learning one’s test results “defeats the purpose” of getting tested, and said that it is important that those concerned call contact tracers.

“What really concerns us is if you’re going to go get tested, and then you go out and not quarantine, it basically defeats the purpose. …It is really important to know that if you feel that you’re a contact, it’s best to contact the contact tracers directly and let them know [that you feel that] you’re connected. …They can arrange for the testing as well so that you don’t have to go through the line of the [community-based testing],” said Muña.

Those with concerns can contact the contact tracing tip lines at 670-286-1722; 670-285-1857; 670-286-1729; or 670-287-7572.

Muña assured, though, that getting tested does help, and greatly supports CHCC’s role in containing COVID-19 in the CNMI. Again, though, she asks those who have gotten tested to stay put and wait for their test results. “It does help to find those that really do have exposure and don’t know about it. It’s good to do it but, again, the concern we have is what they do after,” Muña added.

Kern-Allely, who is a regional communicable disease epidemiologist for the Pacific Island Health Officers Association, said it is important to know that simply getting tested for COVID-19 in itself is not a preventative measure and that getting tested is not a guarantee that you are not at risk of spreading COVID-19 to others.

Actual preventative measures and means of reducing the risk of spread to others, however, is getting vaccinated and receiving booster shots if eligible, and practicing the 3 W’s: wash your hands, watch your distance, and wear a face covering, she added.

Kern-Allely also said that getting tested “at this point in time is sort of a snapshot,” and helps CHCC identify and understand community transmission of COVID-19, but again reiterated that testing is not prevention.

“I just want to reiterate that testing is not a prevention strategy. Being tested isn’t going to prevent you from spreading it to your family, or in a gathering. …Testing at this point in time is sort of a snapshot; it can help us identify transmission, and help us break those chains of transmission,” said Kern-Allely. “But it’s still not prevention, and we really need to focus on ensuring that we’re preventing those chains of transmission from continuing by vaccination and of course, our three W’s [and] emphasizing that those are prevention methods. …It’s really [through practicing the 3 W’s and getting vaccinated] that we can stop…transmitting [COVID-19] to our loved ones, friends, and families.”