Blanco intern says the CNMI needs to diversify economic strategy through IT

By
|
Posted on Aug 12 2021

Tag: ,
Share

Xavier C. Ada, a second-year political science and criminology student of the University of Denver who interned with late representative Ivan James Alafanso Blanco, held a presentation yesterday before the House of Representatives on the need for the CNMI to diversify its economic strategy through information technology.

In his PowerPoint presentation in the House chamber, Ada said his presentation is a completion of the late Blanco’s global internship.

“This presentation is in memory of Congressman Blanco. So I’m humbled and honored to be representing him today with the work we’ve done over the summer,” he said.

Blanco, 45, passed away last July 23 of massive pulmonary embolism. He was a member of the 20th, 21st, and 22nd CNMI Legislature.

Ada said Blanco was focused on leveraging talent across the country to aid the CNMI in longstanding issues. Ada said Blanco guided him from beginning to end to make sure that he (Ada) was on track with helping to provide legislation.

He said for a long number of years the CNMI has faced three issues—economy, workforce development and health care—and that he and Blanco did focus on the economic condition within the CNMI and that was the late congressman’s primary concern.

He said his research all point to a need for economic diversification in the CNMI.

Ada said tourism may be the primary economic pillar of the CNMI but this was subject to external forces such as Typhoon Soudelor and Super Typhoon Yutu that happened in 2015 and 2018, respectively. He also noted the infrastructure disruptions, such as the underwater cable break that happened here in the CNMI, the COVID-19 pandemic that has created unprecedented issues affecting the economy, and federal statutory impacts on immigration and minimum wage.

To diversify its Information Technology, Ada said the CNMI has a lot of distinct advantages—it is part of the United States as a territory and has English-speaking population. He said time zone coverages and H-1B exemptions are also part of the advantages.

Interestingly, Ada said, there is a proof of concept already developed and currently working on Saipan. He pointed out that the Latte Training Academy and Intelisecure /Proofpoint partnership are providing 20 full time employees, which are all local hires.

Latte Training Academy is a local entity which helps in providing training for local workers to be put into jobs as well. Proofpoint is a Colorado-based cybersecurity firm that relocated to the CNMI.

Ada said all local hires were guaranteed competitive salaries as well as health benefits, which included health care coverage and 401K as well.

“This was all developed during the pandemic,” he said.

Ada said the biggest thing though, is there is no environmental footprint and no dependence on government subsidies.

He said they just use an office space at the Marianas Business Plaza.

“And with that, we kept our island lush and beautiful as well,” he said.

Ada said the CNMI could potentially leverage its H1B exemption to develop an IT hub.

He said big companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, Snapchat have to hire employees outside of the U.S. because they’re a little bit more skilled in the areas that they need them to be covered.

Ada said with that, the U.S government put a national cap of 65,000 H1B.

He said interestingly, that cap is usually breached within like two weeks of announcement.

He said the deadline is April 1 for all big companies to submit their H1B application and by April 14, it’s already clocked out. Ada said the CNMI could potentially host H1B workers here to support national mid-size IT firms.

He said H1B can serve as training mentors for CNMI local workforce, which could potentially provide jobs as well as help the prospering economy.

Ada said the CNMI could establish a “proof-of-concept for permanency to H1B exemption on island.

Some benefits, he said, H1B are skilled workers with higher salaries or locals would get higher salaries, there’s no environmental footprint, and that there is ability to extend industry to Tinian and Rota.

Ada said this is a development of a sustainable and growing sector.

Ada recommended next steps for the Legislature is to potentially work alongside with the Commonwealth Economic Development Authority and Governor’s Council of Economic Advisors to craft industry development plan.

Ada said there can be limitation on the number of and types of IT firms.

He said another big part of it is minimum standards for participation in the CNMI IT industry.

Ada said some labor standards that he thought of was the wage and benefit requirements as well as leadership opportunities and promotional requirements.

On how it be implemented, Ada said it is vital to have an H1B plan. He said employers should be required to submit a three-year H1B staffing plan so that they can’t just come to the CNMI for one year and then decide to leave.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Number of positive cases in CNMI now at 211

Posted On Aug 12 2021
, By
0

COVID-19 delta variant identified in the CNMI

Posted On Aug 06 2021
, By
0

Sapong ‘represents’ CNMI in 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Posted On Aug 05 2021
, By
0

CNMI open to Australian tourism market

Posted On Aug 04 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

August 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Youth takes charge: Youth Congress backs plastic bag ban

Posted On Aug 12 2021

UOG study explores traits that make coral species resilient to climate change

Posted On Aug 12 2021

Be an Eco Helper!

Posted On Aug 05 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 10, 2021

Posted On Aug 11 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 10, 2021

Posted On Aug 10 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 4, 2021

Posted On Aug 04 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

August 12, 2021, 10:35 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
29°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 6:02 AM
sunset: 6:42 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune