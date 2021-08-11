Tropical depression threatens Marianas

Share











A tropical depression a few miles east of the Republic of the Marshall Islands is currently moving in the direction of the Marianas and could possibly become a tropical storm sometime this week.

According to a tropical cyclone advisory issued yesterday by the National Weather Service in Guam, the center of Tropical Depression 16W was located near latitude 12.4 degrees north and longitude 176.8 degrees east. The system was last seen moving west at 9 miles per hour. This puts 16W about 475 miles east of Utirik, about 490 miles east-northeast of Wotje, about 525 miles northeast of Majuro, about 825 miles southeast of Wake, about 975 miles east of Enewetak, and about 2150 miles east of Guam.

Currently, the forecast track through Friday varies between a west-northwest to west-southwest motion, but overall, general motion will be westward with little change in forward speed.

Tropical Depression 16W brings maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and is forecast to

intensify slightly, possibly becoming a tropical storm tonight before weakening once again later in the week.