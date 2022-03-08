Blue Haus still perfect in masters play

Share











Blue Haus defeated a game Eagle Construction team, 84-70, in their masters division game of the Inaugural SCLC Basketball League last Saturday at the Gillette Multi-Purpose Gymnasium in Gualo Rai.

Seeing action in the final game of the weekend’s scheduled triple-header, Blue Haus was in a dogfight against Eagle Construction with the latter even leading several times in the first half as high-flying Raymond Santos kept puncturing Blue Haus’ defenses down low.

Blue Haus would take the first quarter, 18-17, and only led by 4 points, 36-32, at the half of the low-scoring contest with veteran playmaker Elmer Esdrelon and swingman Tony Diaz combining for 14 markers.

Eagle Construction continued to shadow Blue Haus in the third quarter with ageless point guard Elmer Pineda running the show and 3-point sniper Luis Ramos hitting a couple of triples. Esdrelon and Diaz, however, had a couple of hits from the land of plenty themselves as Blue Haus entered the fourth and final quarter ahead by 5 points, 58-53.

The close game turned into a runaway win for Blue Haus as Eagle Construction played horrible defense in the first couple of minutes of the payoff period. Burly John Santos joined Esdrelon and Diaz’s 3-point party to break the game wide open. The trio combined for 22 of the team’s 29 points in the final 10 minutes to lift Blue Haus to the lopsided win.

Esdrelon led all scorers with 22 points, while Diaz and Santos tossed in 18 points and 16 points, respectively. Eagle Construction was led by the 16 points of Santos with Pineda adding 13 points.

In the first game, James Abuy rediscovered his shooting touch, firing 22 points in NAPA Auto’s 97-82 win over Marianas Dental Clinic. MDC actually started like a house in fire and led 23-16 after the first quarter. NAPA Auto, however, settled down and dominated the final three quarters to take the victory with plenty to spare. Fradel Sedillo paced MDC with 19 points. In the second game, DECM had a light workout in beating Magalahi Eagles, 91-55.

First Game

NAPA Auto 97 – Abuy 22, Tabora 19, De Guzman 18, Ebuen 10 ,Tobias 7, Montano 7, Zapata 7, Guinto 4, Bartolo 2.

MDC 82 – Sedillo 19, Catalla 18, Villarin 12, Manipon 10, Galbone 8, Saplan 6, Echavez 3, Dela Torre 2, Lumibao 2, Sangayo 2.

Scoring by quarters: 16-23, 47-40, 72-57, 97-82.

Second Game

DECM 91 – Moises 15, Tabora 13, Pangelinan 11, Tagle 11, Joson 11, Galulu 8, Salazar 7, Bansil 4, Gatdula 4, Viola 4.

Magalahi Eagles 55 – Cortez 23, Odicta 17, Elayda 6, Regaton 4, Brillo 3, De Ramos 2.

Scoring by quarters: 31-8, 52-26, 61-38, 91-55.

Third Game

Blue Haus 87 – Esdrelon 22, Diaz 18, J. Santos 16, Guiab 12, E. Santos 5, Elchico 4, Peredo 3, Berline 6, Jumaquio 2.

Eagle Construction 70 – Santos 16, Pineda 13, Ocampo 8, Umali 6, Alegre 6, Ramos 6, L. Itaas 5, Surima 4, Sampang 4, Garcia 2, J. Itaas 1.

Scoring by quarters: 18-17, 36-32, 58-53, 87-70.