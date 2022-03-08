3 COVID-related deaths in Guam

The Guam Joint Information Center reported yesterday three COVID-19-related fatalities, even as Guam posts 295 new cases and 28 hospitalized due to COVID-19.

A JIC news release yesterday said that Guam’s 332nd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on March 3, 2022. The patient was an 83-year-old female, fully vaccinated with a booster, who had underlying health conditions and tested positive on March 3.

The 333rd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital on March 4, 2022. The patient was an 89-year-old male, fully vaccinated without a booster, who had underlying health conditions and tested positive on March 3. 

The 334th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the GRMC on March 6, 2022. The patient was a 67-year-old male, fully vaccinated with a booster, who had underlying health conditions and tested positive on March 2. 

“We extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to their friends and families as they grieve the loss of their loved ones,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in the JIC statement. “If you have not done so, optimize yours and your family’s protection against severe impacts from COVID-19 by getting your full vaccination series and most importantly, your booster shots. This, coupled with adopting a healthier lifestyle to combat comorbidities, could make all the difference in the fight against this deadly virus.” 

From March 5 to 8, 2022, Guam’s Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 295 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 who are currently hospitalized. One of the 28 is on a ventilator.

To date, there have been a total of 45,837 officially reported cases in Guam, 334 deaths, 1,704 cases in active isolation, and 43,799 not in active isolation. (Saipan Tribune)

