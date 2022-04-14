Blue Haus still unscathed in masters caging

Posted on Apr 15 2022

Blue Haus’ Elmer Esdrelon drives baseline against Marianas Dental Center in their masters division matchup in the Inaugural SCLC Basketball League last Saturday at the Gillette Multi-Purpose Gymnasium in Gualo Rai. (MARK RABAGO)

Blue Haus overcame a spirited stand by Marianas Dental Center to remain perfect in the masters division of the Inaugural SCLC Basketball League last Saturday at the Gillette Multi-Purpose Gymnasium in Gualo Rai.

The now 7-0 team was engaged in a nip-and-tuck affair early on with MDC taking the first two quarters, 27-26 and 49-48. Spitfire Tony Diaz caught fire in the third quarter to give Blue Haus a comfortable 79-64 spread entering the fourth and final quarter.

In the payoff period, MDC rallied behind the 10 points and 9 points of Fradel Sedillo and Gerry aTolentino, respectively. However, the duo’s effort wasn’t enough as Diaz also continued to spew fire and 6’3” center Bruce Berline dominated inside as Blue Haus was able to escape by the skin of their teeth, 109-103.

Diaz top-scored for Blue Haus with 24 points, while Berline and John Santos punched in 18 and 14 points, respectively. MDC was paced by the 30 markers of Sedllo. The now 4-5 team also got 27 markers from Rodney Catalla and 26 markers from Tolentino

Earlier, Eagle Construction leveled its win-loss card at 5-5 and solidified its No. 3 spot in the playoffs with a 79-64 drubbing of namesake Magalahi Eagles. Jun Singca fast-breaked his way for a team-high 18 points, while veteran sharpshooter Alex Ocampo chipped in 13. Magalahi Eagles, which remained winless in seven games, was led by the 24 points of Walter Brillo.

In the lone open division game Saturday, Ehroll Peredo waxed hot all game long as Blue Haus wiped the floor clean of IT&E, 111-54. It was a bitter-sweet win for the high-flying forward as Peredo actually works for the telecommunications company. Peredo scored 27 points for Blue Haus, which won for the eighth time in 10 tries, while the loss was the sixth in nine outings for IT&E.

First Game
Eagle Construction 79 – Singca 18, Ocampo 13, J. Itaas 9, Rabago 7, Umali 7, Surima 6, Garcia 6, Jacob 4, Ramos 3, Sublemente 3, Sampang 2.
Magalahi Eagles 64 – Brillo 24, Odicta 16, Cortez 15, Martinez 8, Panes 5, Emerson 2.
Scoring by quarters: 11-16, 30-26, 54-40, 79-64.

Second Game
Blue Haus 109 – Diaz 24, Berline 18, Santos 14, Guiab 12, Elchico 11, Culala 9, Esdrelon 7, Alano 2, Peredo 2.
MDC 103 – Sedillo 30, Catalla 27, Tolentino 26, Quemado 8, Dela Torre 7, Mano 2.
Scoring by quarters: 26-27, 48-49, 79-64, 109-103.

Third Game
Blue Haus 111 – Peredo 27, Alain 18, Bernardo 17, Santos 15, Berline 11, Lauron 6, Devero 6, Peltos 4, Alolgot 4, Esdreron 3,
IT&E 54 – Aquino 14, Otto 14, Reign 4, Billy 4.
Scoring by quarters: 32-14, 63-21, 95-37, 111-54.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
