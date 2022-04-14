‘The time has come for Gov. Torres to step down’

By
|
Posted on Apr 15 2022
Share

Now that the Office of the Attorney General has filed its criminal complaint against Gov. Ralph Deleon Guerrero Torres, it is time for our beleaguered chief executive to resign.

For months, Governor Torres and his supporters have repeatedly argued against his impeachment citing the inaction from the Office of the Public Auditor and the Attorney General. That is no longer the case as the Attorney General charged Gov. Torres with 12 counts of misconduct in public office, one count of theft and one count of contempt.

For the first time in the history of our Commonwealth, a sitting governor faces 13 misdemeanors and one felony. Gov. Torres’ continued presence only stands to further divide our people and cast a cloud over our government.

Had Gov. Torres resigned long ago when the allegations first surfaced or when he was officially impeached, he would have spared our people from the disconnect between the legislative houses and the discord between our citizens. The time has come for Gov. Torres to step down.

While it is true that we should presume innocence until one is proven guilty, our rules for civil servants are clear about what should happen next. Under our Civil Service Commission guidelines, the procedure for employees charged with crimes is found in § 10-20.2-257 Furloughs, Suspensions, Separations for Personal Cause, and Demotions for Disciplinary Reasons (Adverse Actions):

“In the event that criminal charges are filed against an employee, the employee shall be immediately suspended without pay, reassigned, or subject to such other action as management may deem necessary. In the event the charges are dismissed or the employee is found not guilty, the employee shall be reinstated with benefits and pay retroactive to the date of suspension.”

If Governor Torres were a rank-and-file civil service employee, he would now be suspended without pay pending the outcome of his criminal proceedings. Every day he remains in office he not only flaunts his disrespect for the people and the reputation of our Commonwealth, but hinders our fiscal recovery from the pandemic and our return to normalcy.

Paul Manglona (Special to the Saipan Tribune)
Sen. Paul Manglona (D-Rota) is a member of the Senate of the 22nd Legislature.

Paul Manglona (Special to the Saipan Tribune)
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Restoring the MIHA Wetland

Posted On Apr 14 2022
Sugar

Sugar Dock Rehabilitation moves forward

Posted On Apr 07 2022
G3

New G3 Conservation Corps members in motion

Posted On Apr 07 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 13, 2022

Posted On Apr 13 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 12, 2022

Posted On Apr 12 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 8, 2022

Posted On Apr 08 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

April 15, 2022, 5:38 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 3 m/s S
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:02 AM
sunset: 6:31 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune