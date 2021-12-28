BMV license section now open

Share











The Department of Public Safety’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles reopened its driver’s license renewal section as of last week.

According to the BMV, the bureau’s vehicle registration section was the only section that was open during the temporary government shutdown but, as of Dec. 20, both sections of BMV have been opened.

However, with the recent increase in COVID-19 numbers, the registration section has maintained its modified hours for pickup and drop-off to limit the crowding in the front of the building.

BMV will only accept document drop-offs from 8am to 10. Then 2pm to 4pm will be dedicated document pickup.

All individuals who are looking to visit BMV and avail of its services are required to wear a face mask and maintain the standard 6-foot distance when lining up and around other individuals.

The department reminds the community that they can make payments at the CNMI Treasury on Capital Hill, or Revenue and Tax in Dan Dan before turning in documents in order to avoid crowding.

BMV will be accepting incoming documents and will be processing these documents for next-day pickup.