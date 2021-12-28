SCC supports vaxx carding

Posted on Dec 29 2021

The Saipan Chamber of Commerce has expressed support for the suggestion to require certain businesses to check customers’ vaccination status in order to enter a business.

In a news release yesterday from SCC president Joe C. Guerrero, it said the SCC board of directors expresses its support for events, services, and businesses to require and request a person’s proof of vaccination—also called COVID-19 vaccination carding—to access the venue or space. 

It said this aligns with the recent suggestion by the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force to expand efforts in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and allow businesses to operate and recover during this pandemic.

In an appearance during Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ radio news briefing Tuesday last week, task force chair Warren F. Villagomez said the task force is in talks right now with the Torres administration about possibly releasing a directive regarding businesses verifying the COVID-19 vaccination of its customers.

“We see that [it] is important to continue to put out efforts [that make] sure that we’re not mixing communities that are not vaccinated or not complying with our measures…to safeguard our community,” he had said.

In its news release yesterday, the SSC said the COVID-19 vaccination carding has been implemented throughout jurisdictions like Guam, Hawaii, and across the United States—along with other mitigation efforts like touchless menus and touchless payment options.

“The COVID-19 vaccination carding has been well received, successful, and has provided comfort and reassurance on initiatives taken to protect patrons and the general community in many areas. For this reason, SCC supports this mitigation effort,” the news release states.

Such events, services and businesses referred to are listed, but not limited to the following:

-Indoor events (concerts, organized parties, conferences, trade fairs and workshops, etc.);

-Restaurants and cafes that offer indoor and outdoor dining/table service. This means any service to a customer at their seat, or from anywhere but behind a counter;

-Pubs, bars and lounges (indoor and outdoor dining);

-Nightclubs, casinos and movie theaters;

-Indoor organized group recreational classes and activities;

-Indoor ticketed sporting events;

-Indoor adult group and team sports; 

-Indoor skating rinks;

-Businesses offering indoor exercise/fitness; and

-Gyms, exercise and dance facilities or studios. (Saipan Tribune)

