BOE evaluates PSS commissioner

The Board of Education met in a closed-door meeting last Dec. 9 to evaluate Education Commissioner Dr. Alfred B. Ada, the results of which would be disclosed on Dec. 16.

The four-and-a-half hour meeting, held at the Hyatt Regency Saipan’s Chamolinian Room, was a full executive session, which means it was closed to the public and the media. Saipan Tribune later tried to obtain comments from BOE chair Janice A. Tenorio, but she declined to talk about the results of the evaluation, besides saying the results will be announced at the BOE’s next meeting on Dec. 16.

The full board was in attendance except for BOE member Marylou S. Ada.

She did not specify the specific rubrics used to evaluate Ada but said they were provided the criteria they used to make the performance evaluation.

Ada became Education commissioner of the Public School System last November 2019 and served his first day as PSS chief last Dec. 2, 2019. At that time, Ada acknowledged that PSS’ biggest challenge was to recover in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Yutu, which destroyed many PSS campuses in October. 2018. Currently, the biggest challenge that PSS sees is returning to face-to-face classes after switching to remote learning last March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Right now, most PSS classes are held online.

According to Saipan Tribune archives, Ada cited former Education commissioner Dr. Rita H. Inos as his inspiration, who was his mentor during his earlier time with PSS, and that she had said that he would be a perfect fit as commissioner.

The term of the education commissioner usually lasts four years but, pursuant to 1 CMC § 9910(a), it is a standard procedure for the commissioner to be evaluated every year. Prior to Ada, the former PSS Education commissioner was Glenn Muña.

Justine Nauta
Justine Nauta is Saipan Tribune's community and health reporter and has covered a wide range of news beats, including the Northern Marianas College and Commonwealth Health Care Corp. She's currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Rehabilitation and Human Services at NMC.

