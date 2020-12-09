New winners in Peewee races

Share











Young rider Zane Fujihira made a big turnaround from last place to first, as he led the new winners list in last Sunday’s Marianas Racing Association event at the Kan Pacific grounds.

Fujihira, who was ranked fourth in the Nov. 29 race, joined the Peewee I class (50 cc and ATV) and topped the dirt bike event, beating six other riders. The 7-year-old won both heats to earn 50 points (25 points each for first place finish) to down Bentley Koshiro (42 points), Joseph Santos (38 points), Sage Togawa (33 points), and Trey (22 points) and Tate (16 points) Manglona.

Koshiro was ranked second on Heat 1 to bag 22 points and kept his spot notching third place on Heat 2 and getting 20 markers. Santos was third in the opening heat and received 20 points and then came in fourth place in the last heat to add 18 to his total. Togawa got 18 points for her fourth place finish on Heat 1 and 15 (sixth spot) on Heat 2. The Manglona siblings, on the other hand, missed the opening heat and joined the last with Trey gaining 22 points for his second place and Tate earning 16 for occupying the No. 5 spot.

In the same Peewee I class, but ATV division, Melvin Reyes completed the two heats to take first place. He finished second in Heats 1 and 2 to notch 22 points each. Brooklyn Susulin topped Heat 1 to bag 25 points, but did not race in Heat 2, which last competition winner Therese Borja won. Borja did not join the opening heat of the ATV race to settle for third place.

In the Peewee II (dirt bike/60 cc to 90cc), the Top 3 finishers raced in both heads and had a close fight with Jonoah Santos winning by just two points against Nov. 29 first placer Keeno Togawa.

Santos collected 47 points, clinching the division win after topping the six-lap Heat 2. He got 25 points in the second heat and had 22 in the first heat where he placed second behind Togawa. Seven-year-old Togawa dropped to second place (45 points), as he slid to third on Heat 2.

Rylie Manglona finished ahead of Togawa in Heat 2, but still placed third in the division, as the latter earlier on Heat 1 came in at third for a total of 42 points.

Meanwhile, riders in the Mini I and II were supposed to race in two heats, but ended up completing only Heat 1, as organizers decided to red flag Heat 2 for safety, as there was a downpour last weekend.

Kale Macaranas and MJ Camacho took the top podium finish in the Mini I and II, respectively, with the latter prevailing against six other riders.

Camacho won the Mini II race after making the move in the last two laps of the five-lap Heat 1. Yumul, who led after three laps, fell to second and was followed by Nanako Celis, Devin Yumul, Vicente Palacios, Aric Cruz, and Emelsha Cepeda.