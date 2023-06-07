BOH temporarily adjusts operating hours for Guam branches

Share











Following Super Typhoon Mawar, Bank of Hawaii will be temporarily adjusting its operating hours for its Guam branches. This is due to diminished air conditioning as a result of the ongoing power outages, mainly at its Hagatna Branch.

In an effort to keep employees and customers safe and comfortable, effective Thursday, June 8 ChST, Bank of Hawaii will observe the following hours:

• Hagatna Branch: Monday through Saturday: 8am to 1pm

• Harmon Hours: Monday through Saturday: 8am to 5pm

Bank of Hawaii will continue to assess its branch locations during this ongoing recovery period and will notify the public when it resumes normal operating hours for its Guam branches.

Given the power outages across the West Pacific region, some Bank of Hawaii ATMs on Guam and Saipan are not functioning. For a current list of ATMs that are operating on Guam and Saipan, please visit the Bank of Hawaii website at: https://www.boh.com/mawar.

Call Center operations remain open to assist customers. West Pacific region customers may continue to contact Bank of Hawai‘i through its Call Center at 1-877-553-2424 for Guam and Saipan. Bank of Hawaii’s Call Center on Guam will be automatically re-routed to Hawaii.

Online and mobile banking services will continue to operate unless power interruptions are experienced. Bank of Hawaii will also place public updates on all of its social media platforms (Facebook: www.facebook.com/bankofhawaii, Instagram: www.instagram.com/bankofhawaii and Twitter: www.twitter.com/bankofhawaii), as well as its website: www.boh.com.) (PR)