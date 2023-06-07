SBA implements law that enhances ability to declare disasters and support for rural areas

By
|
Posted on Jun 08 2023

Tag:
Share

WASHINGTON, D.C.— U.S. Small Business Administration administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announced yesterday the full implementation of the Disaster Assistance for Rural Communities Act, authored by Sens. James Risch (R-ID) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH). Rural communities often face more severe impacts from natural disasters due to limited access to resources and infrastructure, which limits a community’s ability to recover and avert long-lasting economic hardship. The new law, signed by President Joe Biden on Dec. 20, 2022, authorizes the SBA to remove burdensome requirements for declaring disasters in rural communities.

“Small businesses are especially vital in our nation’s rural communities, and we must have effective tools to rapidly help them and the neighborhoods they serve recover when disaster strikes,” said Guzman. “With SBA’s implementation of the Rural Communities Act…we have cut red tape and simplified the process for [an SBA] disaster declaration, which allows us to more quickly provide affordable disaster loans and assistance to rural entrepreneurs, homeowners, renters and nonprofits so they can rebuild and thrive once more.”

The law authorizes the SBA to simplify the process for a governor or tribal government chief executive to request an agency disaster declaration in counties with rural communities that have experienced significant damage. With the agency declaration, SBA is able to provide disaster assistance, including low-interest loans to individual renters and homeowners as well as nonprofit and for-profit businesses. Prior to the Act, the SBA could make an agency declaration based on damage to at least 25 homes, businesses or other eligible institutions, but now a declaration can be made with only one damaged property in a rural area when the county has received a major disaster declaration from the President for Public Assistance.

“After the signing of this legislation, the SBA moved quickly to ensure all the key elements were in place for the start of the 2023 hurricane season. Effective today, we are ready to further assist rural communities in the aftermath of disasters,” said Francisco Sánchez, Jr., associate administrator, SBA Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience. “With a request from a governor or chief executive of a tribal government, SBA may issue a declaration that will allow SBA to activate all of its disaster loans and relief programs to disaster survivors.”

Under the Biden administration, the SBA has placed greater emphasis on helping small businesses, homeowners, renters, private nonprofits, and communities prepare for, build resilience to, and recover from the tremendous physical and financial impacts of climate change. Since January 2021, SBA has supported federal response efforts and approved over $5 billion in disaster lending alone. (SBA)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

Webinar
0

Free webinars on federal contracting

Posted On Mar 14 2023
, By
0

Free webinars on federal contracting

Posted On Mar 01 2023
, By
MARPAC
0

MARPAC renews support for SEDA, SBA leagues

Posted On Apr 01 2022
, By
0

SBA administrator’s statement on Labor Day

Posted On Sep 06 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you have a social media account?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

pin

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 6, 2023

Posted On Jun 06 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 5, 2023

Posted On Jun 05 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 29, 2023

Posted On May 29 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

June 8, 2023, 2:49 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
30°C
real feel: 39°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 8
sunrise: 5:46 AM
sunset: 6:46 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune