Torres says he will exercise authority over child tax credit payments

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres said Friday he will exercise his authority over child tax credit payments in order for qualifying families to receive monthly payments starting this summer and until the end of the year.

In response to question about child tax credit payments, Torres disclosed at a radio news briefing that they are just waiting for clear guidance from the U.S. Department of Treasury. Once the CNMI Department of Finance obtains clear guidance when to start, then they will release them as monthly payments.

“Our goal…is to make sure that we follow through the guidelines,” he said.

Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) recently stated that if Torres exercises his authority over child tax credit payments, qualifying families can receive $300 a month per child for children ages 0-5 and $250 a month per child for children ages 6-17 as early as this summer and until the end of the year.

Sablan said the American Rescue Plan Act included at his request the authority for Torres to issue advance monthly child tax credits payments and $300,000 to cover administrative costs.

At Friday’s news briefing, Torres said the law that authorizes this was passed back in March, like ARPA. “I believe we’re waiting for it to clear. You don’t just pass it and then immediately it’s available. So we continue to look at guidelines,” he said.

The governor said their ultimate goal is to disseminate the federal funds that they have.