Bon voyage to a proud daughter of the Marianas: Eternalee Atalig

By
|
Posted on Jun 24 2022
Eternalee Aldan Atalig, who just graduated from California State University Fullerton last May 25, is heading back to San Diego where she will pursue her graduate degree this fall. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Eternalee Aldan Atalig, who just graduated from California State University Fullerton last May 25 and came home to Saipan to reunite and celebrate with her grandparents, siblings, and extended families, is heading back to San Diego where she will pursue her graduate degree this fall.

Atalig graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the Mihaylo School of Business & Economics, special concentration in Human Resources Management at the California State University Fullerton.

Atalig attended K5 Development School in Koblerville and attended San Vicente Elementary School (1st and 2nd grade), where she was also the first Queen, Queen Canary.

She started playing recreation soccer before her family relocated to Oregon and continued into her high school. She attended Boones Ferry Elementary School and Wood Middle School, Wilsonville, Oregon. She was a part of the Willamette/Wilsonville soccer team.

Atalig then relocated with family to San Diego in California in 2007, where she attended and graduated from Mount Carmel High School. Her extracurricular activities involved being an “Uno Hit” cultural dancer, volunteering at the House of Chamorros and the Che’lu non-profit organization, and playing soccer.

Atalig has a special appreciation of her roots and where she came from, the Marianas. She plans to one day return and contribute back to the CNMI. In this visit, she is grateful to have experienced the Pacific Mini Games and the Taste of the Marianas, Mañagaha Island, the CNMI’s pristine beaches, delicious foods, and made very special memories with her families!

Atalig is the daughter of David DLG and Dorisann Atalig. Her grandparents are Jose Benavente Aldan and +Lydia Hocog Aldan; David Mangloña Atalig and Cora; +Dolores “Loling” Sablan Deleon Guerrero “Teting.” (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
