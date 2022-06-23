Recent MCS graduates gain admission to BU, FIT, GCU, JCCC

Recent Mount Carmel School graduates Jefferey Y. Sheu, JunBeom “Chris” Kim, Raesyl L. Solis, and Sajj Pandey have gained admission to each of their respective colleges for their undergraduate education

Attending Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts is Sheu, who aims to earn a degree in biomedical engineering starting this fall. “I applied to a number of colleges, but Boston University appears to be the greatest fit for me among my options. The friendly atmosphere, diverse academic opportunities, financial aid, and location made Boston University an institution I could see myself attending,” said Sheu, who is a Class of 2022 graduate.

Committed to earning a degree in Fashion Advertising and Marketing Communications, Kim intends to pursue his undergraduate degree at the Fashion Institution of Technology in New York City, New York.

“I am aware that FIT is an excellent university for those interested in the fashion industry, like myself. There is so much to learn at this university. FIT will be the perfect school to learn not only about the basics of the fashion industry but also about advanced topics. For me, FIT will be the first stop on my journey to a more prominent and fulfilling destination in fashion,” he said.

As an aspiring nurse, Solis is set to start his undergraduate career at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona. Grand Canyon University stood out to Solis due to the affordable tuition, alumni feedback, and vibrant student life.

“I chose this school because it is the most financially affordable for my family among other institutions I’ve seen. In addition, I’ve heard from the personal experience of a related alumni that their program for my major of interest is very good and well-rounded. Also, from what I’ve heard and seen, campus life seems awesome and really diverse,” he added.

Pandey, who is also pursuing a degree in nursing, is set to attend Johnson County Community College in Kansas City, Missouri. “I chose JCCC to start my nursing career because I am moving in with my family there and I like the facilities and opportunities available to me at JCCC. I believe Johnson County Community College will set a strong foundation for my future,” he saod.

Despite the community impact of Super Typhoon Soundelor, Super Typhoon Yutu, and the COVID-19 pandemic, Mount Carmel School continues to strengthen its college preparatory program in order to support its graduate’s academic, personal, and professional endeavors. In addition to rigorous academic programs, Mount Carmel School prioritizes its student’s access to varying extra-curricular activities, apostolic programs, and community service opportunities.

For more information about Mount Carmel School and its college preparatory programs, visit www.mountcarmelsaipan.com. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

