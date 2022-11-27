BOOST Workforce Development Program unveiled

Share











With the goal of helping interested individuals enter the workforce of their preference, the Office of the Governor announced last Tuesday the official opening of the CNMI BOOST Workforce Development Program.

Following the BOOST theme of Building Optimism, Opportunities and Stability Together, the Workforce Development Program is open to all individuals of legal working age and is designed to place those interested in private business sectors in an environment where they may receive the needed work experience.

Qualified individuals will have the opportunity to be placed in a variety of participating businesses whose expertise align with their personal interests and skills.

Registration for the program is open and physically located at the Bank of Saipan in Oleai. Officially started last Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, registration for the program has been officially extended.

When registering an individual must present a valid ID, birth certificates, or other proof of residency, and any training certificate. For more information or to download the trainee registration form go to www.boostcnmi.com or email workforce@boostcnmi.com.