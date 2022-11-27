SAIPAN VISIT

An 822nd Base Defense Squadron and 23rd Security Forces Squadron team uses a radio and discusses upcoming A-10C Thunderbolt II arrival at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport on Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Nov. 7, 2022. This team provided security for air assets visiting Saipan during a Pacific Air Forces Dynamic Force Employment exercise. (Photos by U.S. AIR FORCE/1ST LT. CHRISTIAN LITTLE)
Two A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft fly over the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport on Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands last Nov. 7, 2022. These 23rd Air Expeditionary Wing aircraft deployed to the Indo-Pacific region in support of a Dynamic Force Employment exercise designed to continuously evolve the ways the U.S. organizes and employs forces to increase interoperability among joint, Allied and partner nation members.
Five 23rd Air Expeditionary Wing airmen push an A-10C Thunderbolt II into position at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport on Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Nov. 7, 2022. 23rd AEW and ARFF members learned from shared aircraft familiarization and first responder emergency procedure training.
U.S. Air Force senior airman Austin Byrne, 74th Fighter Squadron dedicated crew chief, left, and a Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport fuels technician work together to refuel an A-10C Thunderbolt II last Nov. 7, 2022. Training alongside allies and partners during Dynamic Force Employment operations enhance U.S. lethality and interoperability, allowing multilateral forces to counter military aggression and coercion by sharing responsibilities for common defense.
Edward Dela Cruz Jr., Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting member, shakes hands with Capt Peyton Wilkie, 74th Fighter Squadron pilot, at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport on Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Nov. 7, 2022.
An Airport Rescue and Firefighting cadet discusses A-10C Thunderbolt II flight controls with a 74th Fighter Squadron pilot at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport on Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Nov. 7, 2022.
A 74th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons troop discusses A-10C Thunderbolt II munitions and loading with Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting cadets at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport on Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Nov. 7, 2022. Deployed airmen throughout the Pacific Air Forces area of responsibility continuously look for opportunities to train alongside allies and partners to enhance interoperability and bolster the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific.
U.S. Air Force Maj. Justin Bateman, 822nd Base Defense Squadron commander, assists an Airport Rescue and Firefighting cadet onto a C-130J Super Hercules at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport on Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Nov. 7, 2022.
Edward Dela Cruz Jr., center, Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting member, discusses ARFF job opportunities with 23rd Air Expeditionary Wing airmen at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport on Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Nov. 7, 2022. 23rd Air Expeditionary Wing and ARFF members learned from shared aircraft familiarization and first responder emergency procedure training.
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Miranda, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, looks out the window of a C-130J Super Hercules near Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Nov. 7, 2022. This aircraft transported 23rd Air Expeditionary Wing contingency location airmen to provide airfield security and refueling support for two A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft during a Pacific Air Forces Dynamic Force Employment exercise.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.