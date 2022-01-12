Bottoms Up rises in mixed division

Share











Bottoms Up proved that athletes that socially drink together make better teammates after running away with the mixed division title of Triathlon Association of the CNMI’s 6th Saipan Duathlon last Saturday from Banzai Cliff in Marpi.

Runner Rosemarie Chisato and cyclist Noel Altamirano expertly negotiated the 5-kilometer run, 20-km bike, and 2.5-km run with a time of 1:13:24 to beat the Alice in Wonderland pair of Eunice Xu and Wilfredo Barbo who came in at 1:14:10

Asked how they teamed up, Chisato and Altamirano joked around and volunteered that they usually get-together with friends and on occasion have a drink or two, hence the team name.

“We’re friends. We met in the ‘bottoms up,’” Altamirano said while gesturing a drinking session. “The bike [portion] was good. We’re always training in bike… and drinking.”

The 56-year-old Marianas Trekking staff said the holidays didn’t stop him from training, as he continued with his 5-6 day-a-week training regimen.

Chisato, who only missed the Turkey Trot in Run Saipan’s 2021 calendar, said she hasn’t missed a beat in her training schedule as well.

The 45-year-old Paris Croissant Bakery staff said she usually runs 4-5 days a week, which proved handy in helping Bottoms Up to the 6th Saipan Duathlon win.

TRAC president Manny Sitchon, who also took part in the event albeit as a solo competitor, congratulated all the winners of the 6th Saipan Duathlon and thanked all the participants and volunteers of the event. The 6th Saipan Duathlon was sponsored by IT&E.

Proceeds from TRAC’s 6th Saipan Duathlon will go to the sport federation’s preparations for the triathlon event of this year’s Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022 that the CNMI will be hosting for the very first time.