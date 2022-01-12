‘12K CUC accounts received vouchers’

By
|
Posted on Jan 13 2022
Of a total of 12,682 electric accounts that the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. has identified, 12,000 accounts have already been credited a $500 utilities voucher for the month of December, according to Commonwealth Utilities Corp. executive director Gary Camacho yesterday.

Camacho also made clear that the Department of Finance was the funding source for the “utilities stimulus” and that DOF provided CUC with restrictions and requirements for what accounts qualify and do not qualify for the $500 voucher.

“Department of Finance was the funding source for the stimulus [and] they also provided us the restrictions and requirements to qualify for that. [Accounts] have to be an active account, and had to have an electrical account. Those are the requirements, along with a few others,” said Camacho.

Saipan Tribune reported last month that CUC, through a collaboration with the Department of Finance, was working on crediting residential account holders $500 for the month of December. CUC began crediting accounts with $500 vouchers last Dec. 10.

In a December interview with Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig, he said that $7.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding was allocated for the “utilities stimulus” and that it was a part of the CNMI government’s spending plan for the ARPA funding.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.
