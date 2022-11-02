Bourbon Street Bar and Cafe opens in Garapan

Bourbon Street Bar and Cafe president and co-owner Eden Ordas, middle, and Butch Ordas and family, next to her, cut the ribbon during their grand opening last Friday. (Leigh Gases)

Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana, which is known for its colorful lights, music, entertainment, alcohol, and huge crowds, is famous as a party place.

The newly opened Bourbon Street Bar and Cafe wants to embody this vibe and bring the party life to Saipan.

Opening last Friday with a grand shindig,  Bourbon Street Bar and Cafe caters to locals and tourists alike—they not only offer alcohol, coffee, delicious food ranging from pastas, pizzas, steaks, burgers, local favorites, and appetizers and chasers, but will bring different live entertainment during the weekend and different themed-nights during the weeknights as well.

Owner Eden Ordas, second right, is joined by co-owner Butch Ordas, third left, and family, friends, and supporters during Bourbon Bar and Cafe’s grand opening last Friday in Garapan. (Leigh Gases)

On weeknights, they’re planning on having an open-mic night, stand-up comedy night, acoustic night, local band night, and many more themed nights to come. Along with that, darts will be available soon. 

From Thursday to Sunday nights, live band entertainment will run from 7:30pm or 8pm until either 10pm to 11pm.

Along with the main seating inside, which features a bar and the stage, Bourbon Street also features outdoor seating and caters to parties and reservations are recommended. The bar can sit up to 95 patrons.

With a long operating time, people of all ages are welcome and may be catered to as the bar is open from 11am to 4am from Friday to Sunday; and on weeknights, from Monday to Thursday, 11am-2am.

Owners Eden Ordas, Butch and Aileen Ordas, and host Hapi Gabriel lead everyone in a toast inside their newly opened Bourbon Street Bar and Cafe last Friday in Garapan. (Leigh Gases)

Bar co-owner Eden Ordas’ words live up to the bar and restaurant’s party theme, saying that the inspiration behind their business is because “life is too short. Whatever treasure we have—we know we work hard, so let’s have fun while [we] still have time.”

At their grand opening night, Hapi Gabriel, a local comedian who will be performing at the bar, served as emcee; entertainer Shine Vizcara took to the stage and lip-synched for the entertainment of those in attendance, which included family members, friends, and supporters of the owners, Eden and Noel Ordas and Butch and Ailene Ordas.

For Halloween night, the bar held its first ever “Battle of Impersonators,” which is just a prelude to the many themed nights to come.

