First lady Diann Torres launches Toys for Tots campaign

Working in partnership with the Marine Corps Base’s Camp Blaz in Guam, first lady Diann Torres has launched the 2022 Toys for Tots Campaign in the CNMI.

Torres recently met with the Commonwealth Bureau of Military Affairs, the Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz Team, and Capt. Kimberly Hofschneider, who is the Indo-Pacific Command liaison to the CNMI, to kick start this year’s Toys for Tots campaign in the CNMI.

Since 2019, Torres has been spearheading the Toys for Tots Campaign, in partnership with the Commonwealth Bureau of Military Affairs, various government agencies, and non-profit organizations with increasing toys collections in the CNMI every year.

Marines from MCB Camp Blaz visited various businesses and government partners on Saipan, Tinian and Rota to start the campaign during the first week of October and would like to thank the Lady Diann Torres Foundation, the Commonwealth Bureau of Military Affairs, the Tinian Mayor’s Office, the Rota Mayor’s Office, Saipan Chamber of Commerce, Associated Students of the Northern Marianas College and participating businesses and government agencies.

“The generosity and holiday spirit of our CNMI local community is what makes our local Toys for Tots campaign successful, and it would not have been possible without the continued support from everyone,” said U.S. Marine Corps Col. Christopher Bopp, the MCB Camp Blaz commanding officer. “I would like to personally thank and recognize all of our donors and partners for their generosity and look forward to seeing the impact we can make in this upcoming season.”

Torres, for her part, thanked MCB Camp Blaz for their continued partnership with the Lady Diann Torres Foundation. “I thank our Marines partners at MCB Camp Blaz for their continued partnership with our foundation and we look forward to another successful Toys for Tots drive and to sharing this year’s Christmas spirit with our children,” she said.

Last year, 3,002 toys were collected on Saipan, going to children in need to help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope during the holiday season. At the conclusion of the 2021 campaign, a total of 9,241 toys were distributed throughout the islands of Guam, Saipan, Tinian, and Rota.

Torres invites members of the community to participate in this year’s toy campaign.

“This time of the year is an occasion that our children always excitedly look forward to and I am personally inviting members of our community across the CNMI to join us again this year to bring joy to our children,” said Torres.

“It’s amazing to be able to look back and to see how much the Toys for Tots program has grown and the impact we are able to make in the community,” said Maj Diann Rosenfeld, the Toys for Tots lead coordinator for Guam and the CNMI. “Each year we are able to help more children in our area because of the increased participation from not only the individuals who donate, but also the businesses who serve as collection points.”

The Toys for Tots Campaign is now accepting newly purchased, unwrapped toys at any of the following drop-off locations:

– Lady Diann Torres Foundation: (670) 284-3970

– Commonwealth Bureau of Military Affairs: (670) 785-0390

– CNMI Women’s Affairs Office: (670) 783-5477

The drive-thru distribution of toys will be at the Office of the Governor on Capital Hill on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, beginning at 6pm until supplies last.

The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not-for-profit charity with a 75-year history. Last year the Marine Toys for Tots Program fulfilled the holiday hopes and dreams of 8.8 million less fortunate children in over 800 communities nationwide by distributing 22.4 million toys. Since 1947 over 289 million children have been assisted and 627 million toys distributed. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org. (PR)