Brace for more competitive races

The kick-off leg of the Marianas Racing Association Point Race Season last month was just a preview for even more competitive races at the CowTown Raceway Park.

There were multiple ties in several classes in the opening leg of MRA’s season last Jan. 24, including the deadlock for the top spot in the Peewee Class 1 and the Veterans Class, while the point differences in other races were small, and rankings shakeup took place in other divisions after heat 2.

“The opening was really competitive and I am not surprise when position changed in Heat 2. Our riders have been through a lot of practice time and practice heats since April and they’ve shown tremendous improvement,” Expert Open rider and MRA vice president Cuki Alvarez said.

Alvarez finished first in the Expert Open and came in second in both heats of the Veterans Class to get 44 points and place third overall. Dave Celis was ranked third on Heat 1 of the Veteran Class, but moved to first when he ruled Heat 2, relegating Heat 1 winner Melvin Cepeda to second place. Celis and Cepeda finished with 45 points each, but the former prevailed in the tie due to his first place finish in the final heat.

The same thing happened in the Peewee Class I with Zane Fujihira battling back from a second place finish on Heat 1, as he won Heat 2, nosing out Ezekiel Camacho in the tiebreak. In the Power Puff Class, the Top 3 rankings on Heats 1 and 2 were different. Eventual champion Billie Pangelinan was first on Heat 1 and second on Heat 2, while runner-up Nanako Celis came in at third in the opening heat and first in the second, and Edinna Cepeda was second in the first heat and third in the final.

For the Novice Class, although Corry Pangelinan dominated the 12-rider field, rankings in the division changed on Heat 2, making the battle for the No. 2 to No. 9 spot a close one.

“In any class, the Top 3 and the even the entire rankings can change anytime when the rider makes mistakes or has mechanical problems. Every race is going to be a test of endurance and power of the machine and the rider themselves. Everyone will pick up the pace as the season progresses,” Alvarez said.

Daily rides/practice

Alvarez expects the races to get tighter in the succeeding legs now that riders have more opportunities to train.

He said that since they opened the CowTown Raceway Park last month, riders can have practice rides everyday.

“We open the track for training from 8am to 6pm every day. Before, when we were still using the Kan Pacific grounds, we can only practice every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday and under limited time,” the MRA official said.

Alvarez added that MRA recently signed up new members and that would make the field even more competitive and the races more exciting.