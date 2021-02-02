Want to become a cop?

Posted on Feb 03 2021
The CNMI Police Academy is now accepting applications and is looking to enroll 21 interested cadets.

Applicants must first pass an English 101 test administered by the Northern Marianas College. The last police academy was held back in 2019.

Applicants must obtain their applications from the CNMI Office of Personnel Management in Springs Plaza, Gualo Rai and submit the application to the same office no later than Feb. 8.

OPM will apply the principle of equal opportunity for all citizens and nationals as defined by the NMI Constitution regardless of age, race, sex, religion, political affiliation or belief, marital status, disability, or place of origin.

The salary will be determined by the qualification of the appointee.

The minimum requirement to qualify for the position is a high school diploma; no work experience is required. Applicant must attach their degree to their application along with a police clearance. Failure to provide these documents will result in automatic disqualification.

Cadets will participate in basic training on criminal and traffic laws, patrol/traffic investigative techniques, policies, and procedure, and must participate in class and field instruction.

Kimberly Bautista | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
