Bravecto, vaccine clinic next week

Share











Saipan Humane Society will be hosting another Bravecto and Vaccine Clinic on Tuesday, April 25, and Wednesday, April 26, from 10am to 2pm at their clinic located at the Mayor’s Animal Shelter.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for pet owners to ensure your furry companions are protected against fleas, ticks, and common diseases with Bravecto and essential vaccines,” said SHS in a news release.

Bravecto, a highly effective and long-lasting flea and tick preventative, provides up to 12 weeks of continuous protection with just one chew or topical treatment. It’s a convenient and reliable option for keeping your pets safe from the dangers of fleas and ticks, which can cause discomfort, skin irritation, and transmit diseases.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, message SHS through Facebook and Instagram @saipanhumanesociety. (PR)