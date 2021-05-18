BREAKING NEWS: 1 more positive case

Share











One additional individual has been confirmed positive for COVID-19. This brings our CNMI total to 174 cases since March 28, 2020.

The individual was identified by travel screening and confirmed diagnosis through testing on arrival on May 17, 2021. This case’s COVID-19 vaccination has yet to be verified.

The individual has been moved to the designated isolation area for close monitoring.

The CHCC Communicable Disease Investigation/Inspection team has already initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts of the new confirmed case, including passengers on the same flight.