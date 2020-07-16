BREAKING NEWS: 1 more positive case in CNMI

Share







One more person has been confirmed positive for COVID-19 in the CNMI. This brings the CNMI total to 37 cases since March 28, 2020.

According to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s Facebook page, the person was identified through incoming traveler screening and is now safely isolated at the Kanoa Resort quarantine site and is being closely monitored.

CHCC said it has already initiated contact tracing for the most additional immediate contacts (passengers on the same flight, close family members and friends) of the new confirmed case.

So far, of the total 37 confirmed cases, 14 cases (38%) have been identified through port of entry screening procedures, the CHCC Facebook post said