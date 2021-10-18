BREAKING NEWS: 1 more positive case in NMI

One additional individual has been confirmed positive for COVID-19. This brings the CNMI total to 289 cases since March 28, 2020. The individual was identified by travel screening and confirmed through fifth-day testing on Oct. 17, 2021.
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.