BREAKING NEWS: 1 more positive case of COVID-19
One more person has been confirmed positive for COVID-19. Within the recently identified community cluster, a total of 11 individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19. This brings the total COVID-19 count for the CNMI to 157 individuals since March 28, 2020.
The individual was first identified through expanded contact tracing connected to several individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was confirmed positive for the virus on Wednesday. The individual is safely in quarantine and is asymptomatic. All positive cases and close contacts have been safely isolated from the community. More details later.