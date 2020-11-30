BREAKING NEWS: 106 COVID-19 cases in CNMI

Share











Another passenger tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the CNMI’s overall total to 106 since its first recorded case in March 28, 2020.

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. said the individual was identified by travel screening and confirmed diagnosis through testing upon arrival.

CHCC added that following protocol, the individual has been safely in quarantine and was moved to the designated isolation area at the Kanoa Resort Alternative Care Site for close monitoring.

The CHCC has already initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts of the new confirmed case, including passengers on the same flight.