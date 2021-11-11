BREAKING NEWS: 11 new positive cases in NMI

Eleven additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from surveillance testing on Nov. 9, 2021. This brings the CNMI total to 380 cases since March 28, 2020. The individuals have been isolated and are actively monitored. Currently, there is one active hospitalization.

Since Oct. 28, 2021, there have been 89 new cases, of which 68 were identified via contact tracing, 14 were identified via community testing, and 7 were identified via travel testing.

 

 

