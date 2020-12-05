BREAKING NEWS: 113th COVID-19-related death in Guam

The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 113th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the U.S. Naval Hospital at approximately 6:30am yesterday. The patient was a 63-year-old female with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19. She was admitted to USNH on Dec. 4, 2020, and was a known positive case.

“While the pain of losing a loved one never leaves, it is profoundly felt during the holiday season. To her family and friends, Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh, and I send our heartfelt condolences and sympathies,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “As we continue to feel the effects of COVID-19, life seems even more precious this Christmas. Do not hesitate to remind loved ones just how important they are; reach out to those with whom you may have lost touch; and cherish every precious moment with those close to your heart.”

To date, there have been a total of 6,959 officially reported cases of COVID-19 in Guam, with 113 deaths, 790 cases in active isolation and 6,056 not in active isolation.

 

 

