BREAKING NEWS: 118th COVID-19-related death in Guam

Dec 14 2020

The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 118th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 2:49pm yesterday, Dec. 13, 2020. The patient was a 69-year-old female with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19. She was admitted to GMH on Oct. 19, 2020, and was a known positive case.

Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 were identified out of 692 tests performed on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. To date, there have been a total of 7,106 officially reported cases of COVID-19 in Guam, with 118 deaths, 575 cases in active isolation and 6,413 not in active isolation.

 

